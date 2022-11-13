Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Eight Capital

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.00.

DCBO opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$31.66 and a 52 week high of C$102.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.53.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

