DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 14.1%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.93. 233,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,456,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

