Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 214,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

