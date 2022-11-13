DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $515,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.30.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,317 shares of company stock worth $10,662,673. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.