Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

