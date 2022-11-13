Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

DEI stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

