Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DND. Raymond James cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Price Performance

TSE DND opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.87. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.63 and a 1 year high of C$50.49. The company has a market cap of C$897.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.