Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$12.97 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

