Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of DND opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.52 million and a PE ratio of 38.15. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.63 and a 12 month high of C$50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

