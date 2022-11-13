East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) PT Lowered to C$3.50

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of East Side Games Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

East Side Games Group stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. East Side Games Group has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$102.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

