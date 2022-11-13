Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 194001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.79, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

