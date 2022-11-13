Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Eaton stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

