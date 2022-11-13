Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,787 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

