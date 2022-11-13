El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.29. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

