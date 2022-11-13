Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $66.81 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

