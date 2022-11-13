EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 33.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $20,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $124.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

