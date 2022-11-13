Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,175 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 317.7% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 182,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

