Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,206 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

