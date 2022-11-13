Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,857 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.