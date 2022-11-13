Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,695 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 950,592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,179,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAA opened at $12.32 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.