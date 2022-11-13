Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $3,295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 911.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

