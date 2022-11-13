Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 815,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

