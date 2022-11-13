Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $49,808,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $41,497,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

