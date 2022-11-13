Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 727.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,413,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

RTH opened at $166.77 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $199.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

