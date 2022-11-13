Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $59.31 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

