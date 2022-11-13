Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Biohaven stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

