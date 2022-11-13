Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $85,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,983,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15.

