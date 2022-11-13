Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $61.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

