Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,605,000 after purchasing an additional 653,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Up 5.6 %

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

