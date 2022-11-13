EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$70.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.44.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.69. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$82.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37.

EQB Increases Dividend

About EQB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

