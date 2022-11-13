Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at Cormark

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.01.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

