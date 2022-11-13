ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.