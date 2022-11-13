Essex LLC Purchases 12,527 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,178.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,508.6% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,846.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,776,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479,686 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,140.6% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,190.7% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

