Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 150,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 131,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Get Falcon Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Falcon Gold

In other Falcon Gold news, Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$26,666.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,640.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.