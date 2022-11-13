Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,545,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,036.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 258,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 399.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 156,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,417 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $50.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

