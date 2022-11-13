First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

FCNCA stock opened at $832.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.