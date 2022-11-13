First Majestic Silver’s (FR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,183.33. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,400. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $248,400 and sold 63,344 shares worth $715,802.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

