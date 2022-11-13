First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.21

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 374690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$163.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

