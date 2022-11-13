First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Lowered to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.05.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.87. The firm has a market cap of C$23.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

