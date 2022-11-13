First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $161.64.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

