Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$30.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

