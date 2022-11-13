FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 138.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance
Shares of BATS:QDEC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.
