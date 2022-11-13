Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 1,073.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of GCO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

