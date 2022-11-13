Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,124,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,593,807 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.33.

Gerdau Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $172,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 17.8% during the second quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 818,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 123,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Articles

