Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.76 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.