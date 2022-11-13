Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

