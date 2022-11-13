Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 5.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 32,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,401,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.