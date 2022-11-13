Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,728 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $273,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,223,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $284,266.71.

On Friday, November 4th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,976 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $289,214.24.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,148 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $292,434.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,221 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $301,041.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $331,881.55.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15.

Greif Trading Up 0.5 %

Greif stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 400.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

