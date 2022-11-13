Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

