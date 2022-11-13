Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Up 15.1%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 534,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,195,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,299,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 119,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $77,773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 88,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

